Quarter of London buildings caught up in safety crisis have non-cladding issues

Figures obtained by Anne Clarke, fire and resilience spokesperson for London Assembly Labour, revealed that 305 of the 1,099 buildings that have had their ‘stay put’ evacuation strategy suspended were categorised by the LFB as having ‘other fire safety issues’.

Ms Clarke said the figures were a reminder that the building safety crisis was about more than cladding and called on the government to do more to protect leaseholders from non-cladding costs.

Under the Building Safety Act, which received Royal Assent in April, leaseholders are protected from having to spend any money on the removal and replacement of dangerous cladding on their building.

Leaseholders can still be charged for work to fix other safety defects, however this is capped at £10,000 in most of England or £15,000 in London.