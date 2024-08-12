Quarterly completions halved at L&Q and approvals hit zero as turnover and operating surplus increase 

In its unaudited trading update for the three months to the end of June, the 110,000-home association said it had completed 353 homes, including joint ventures. This is down from 701 in the same period last year.

Of these 353 homes, 238 were social homes and the rest for market tenures. Starts jumped from 10 to 228 in the same period, with the majority of these being later phases of existing developments.

The landlord did not approve any new homes in the first quarter of this year, down from 92 in the same period the year before.