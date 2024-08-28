Quarterly investment in existing homes rockets more than 145% at Platform

The planned increase impacted the housing association’s EBITDA MRI interest cover, it said, which fell by 49 percentage points to 168% compared to Q1 2023.

Platform said that its overall interest cover was still “well positioned for the sector” and above its target minimum of 120%.

“Whilst investment in the quality and energy standards of existing homes is up, the profile of the spend will increase as the year proceeds and our year-end expectations on margins is comparable to last year,” said Elizabeth Froude, chief executive of Platform.