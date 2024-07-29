Quarterly pre-tax surplus at Clarion up more than £8m due to rent uplift and insourced repair work

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Clarion has reported an uptick in its pre-tax surplus of more than £8m in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year.
The landlord’s total pre-tax surplus rose from £19m to £27.3m year on year, while its operating surplus increased 21% to £64m.
Clarion said it was “seeing the benefits from insourcing work and having less reliance on contractors” for repairs and maintenance, as well as the increase from the annual rent uplift.
Turnover for the quarter was £260.3m, compared with £243.9m in Q1 last year.
The large housing association said its investment in existing stock had dipped by 35.5% to £17.6m, due to “differences in the phasing of planned work throughout the year”.
Investment in its new-homes programme remained broadly similar at £104.1m, compared with £105.8m the previous year.
Its liquidity rose during Q1 to a “comfortable” £1.26bn, following its £250m sustainable bond issue in May. The landlord said the 33-year, 5.375% bond was “strongly received by the market”, with the final issue oversubscribed 3.3 times.
In its annual accounts, released last week, Clarion reported a 10% drop in annual surplus, as the landlord spent £418m on improving and maintaining its current stock.
Reporting its customer satisfaction results, Clarion noted that while its surveys showed it was consistently above its 80% target, these results did not align with the 60.8% score it received for overall satisfaction with services as part of the Regulator of Social Housing’s tenant satisfaction measures.
This was due to a difference in the sampling approach, Clarion said.
“Where we have lower scores, these align with our own identified improvement areas which we have been prioritising, such as complaints-handling,” it said.
Clarion also completed 335 properties in the first quarter of the financial year, with 60% for affordable tenures.
“This level of delivery continues to reflect the group’s decision to take a more cautious approach to development in light of challenging market conditions,” it said.
“The future pipeline stands at some 19,557 homes, but the pace at which these can be delivered will in part be driven by decisions taken by the new government over how to provide confidence and support to the sector going forward.”
Latimer, Clarion’s development arm, recently reported post-tax losses of £23.4m for the year to the end of March 2024, an increase in losses of more than 300% compared with the previous year.
This was due to inflation and high interest rates, as well as “legislative uncertainty surrounding second staircases and an uncertain sales market”, Latimer said in its annual accounts.
Clarion added in its update for Q1 that Latimer had completed the construction of the Peasecroft development in Cottered, Hertfordshire, which is piloting “innovative technologies” in energy saving and low-carbon heating.
Residents are expected to benefit from “significantly lower energy bills”, with Latimer monitoring the impact of the technology on energy performance.
Latimer also recently received approval for a 274-home scheme in east London after agreeing to preserve an ancient mulberry tree.
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