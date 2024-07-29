Quarterly pre-tax surplus at Clarion up more than £8m due to rent uplift and insourced repair work

Clarion has reported an uptick in its pre-tax surplus of more than £8m in the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year #UKhousing

Turnover for the quarter was £260.3m, compared with £243.9m in Q1 last year.

Clarion said it was “seeing the benefits from insourcing work and having less reliance on contractors” for repairs and maintenance, as well as the increase from the annual rent uplift.

The landlord’s total pre-tax surplus rose from £19m to £27.3m year on year, while its operating surplus increased 21% to £64m.

The large housing association said its investment in existing stock had dipped by 35.5% to £17.6m, due to “differences in the phasing of planned work throughout the year”.

Investment in its new-homes programme remained broadly similar at £104.1m, compared with £105.8m the previous year.

Its liquidity rose during Q1 to a “comfortable” £1.26bn, following its £250m sustainable bond issue in May. The landlord said the 33-year, 5.375% bond was “strongly received by the market”, with the final issue oversubscribed 3.3 times.

In its annual accounts, released last week, Clarion reported a 10% drop in annual surplus, as the landlord spent £418m on improving and maintaining its current stock.

Reporting its customer satisfaction results, Clarion noted that while its surveys showed it was consistently above its 80% target, these results did not align with the 60.8% score it received for overall satisfaction with services as part of the Regulator of Social Housing’s tenant satisfaction measures.

This was due to a difference in the sampling approach, Clarion said.