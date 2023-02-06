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Race and Housing Editorial Panel seeks two new members

News06.02.23by Jess Mccabe

Inside Housing is seeking two new members to join its Race and Housing Editorial Panel. 

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Inside Housing’s editorial panel kick-started our Racism and Housing series of investigations
Inside Housing’s editorial panel kick-started our Racism and Housing series of investigations
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LinkedIn IH.@insidehousing is seeking two new members to join its Race and Housing Editorial Panel #UKhousing

The panel meets remotely every quarter. It informs the editorial direction of Inside Housing.

It has helped shape coverage of race inequality in housing since it was launched in August 2020, including through the Racism and Housing series of investigations.

The panel also provides advice and input across Inside Housing’s work, providing story ideas and helping to hold the publication accountable to the objectives of its Inclusive Futures campaign.

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Inside Housing launches new series on racism and housingInside Housing launches new series on racism and housing
Inside Housing names race and housing editorial panel membersInside Housing names race and housing editorial panel members

The new panel members could be Black, Asian and minority ethnic people working in any aspect of the social housing sphere.

Applications are particularly sought from:

  • People who are new to housing (may be in their first housing role)
  • Social housing tenants
  • People working in recruitment to housing roles
  • People with communications and marketing expertise
  • People located in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland

To apply to join the panel, please email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk with the following information:

  • Your name, job title and organisation
  • Why you want to join the panel

The new recruits will replace two panel members who have recently stepped down: Dilip Kavi, chief executive of PA Housing, who recently announced his retirement, and Farida Aslam, senior neighbourhoods manager at Vale of Glamorgan Council.

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