Race and Housing Editorial Panel seeks two new members

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Inside Housing is seeking two new members to join its Race and Housing Editorial Panel.
The panel meets remotely every quarter. It informs the editorial direction of Inside Housing.
It has helped shape coverage of race inequality in housing since it was launched in August 2020, including through the Racism and Housing series of investigations.
The panel also provides advice and input across Inside Housing’s work, providing story ideas and helping to hold the publication accountable to the objectives of its Inclusive Futures campaign.
The new panel members could be Black, Asian and minority ethnic people working in any aspect of the social housing sphere.
Applications are particularly sought from:
To apply to join the panel, please email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk with the following information:
The new recruits will replace two panel members who have recently stepped down: Dilip Kavi, chief executive of PA Housing, who recently announced his retirement, and Farida Aslam, senior neighbourhoods manager at Vale of Glamorgan Council.
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