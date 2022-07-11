Race and the cost of living crisis: the impact on social housing tenants

“People who are on prepayment meters are also least likely to have switched [providers or to] have fixed their tariffs,” says lead researcher Sara Davies.

‘Massive, massive’ strain

How do such findings compare with expert viewpoints from within the housing sector?

Bashir Uddin, chief executive of Bangla Housing Association, which manages almost 300 homes in London, points out that government financial aid during COVID-19 failed to reach many people in local Bangladeshi communities, who had previously been hit by benefit cuts.

“There are lots of ‘hidden’ people who did not qualify for furlough and suffered over the pandemic, losing jobs and income,” he says.

“The legacy of the pandemic is still with us, and now rising prices are hitting people hard.”

It is a perspective shared by Ulfat Hussain, deputy chief executive of Bradford’s Manningham Housing Association. He says the organisation’s benefits advisor has “never been busier”, despite the recent past being dominated by years of austerity. He highlights the impact of existing health inequalities on some tenants’ household budgets.

Diabetes and heart disease, for instance, are more prevalent in people of South Asian descent, whom both Manningham and Bangla were set up to serve. “Only being able to eat certain kinds of [healthier] food comes at a cost,” says Mr Hussain. “Health conditions also often mean you need to use your heating more.”

While much of Manningham’s 1,400-strong stock is more energy efficient and in better condition than the privately owned Victorian terraces that dominate Bradford, Mr Hussain says he expects to see “massive, massive” strain on residents as energy use rises in the autumn.

What can landlords do?

In Manchester, Cym D’Souza, chief executive of 1,000-home Arawak Walton, the North West’s largest Black and minority ethnic-led housing association, strikes a slightly more nuanced tone.

While emphasising that many tenants are living “effectively below the breadline”, she says she is not aware of people’s situations spiralling out of control, at this stage, as rapidly as many at her organisation feared. “We have been pointing more people in the direction of food banks, but haven’t seen the [level of additional hardship] we thought we might,” Ms D’Souza says.