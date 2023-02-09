Rachel Maclean confirmed as sixth housing minister in a year

Ms Maclean confirmed her appointment on Twitter late yesterday after initially being named as a minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

She is a replacement for Lucy Frazer, who was promoted to culture secretary in Rishi Sunak’s mini-reshuffle earlier this week.

Ms Frazer held the job of housing minister for 91 days. Her predecessor, Lee Rowley, was in post for 49 days.