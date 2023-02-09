Rachel Maclean confirmed as sixth housing minister in a year

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Redditch MP Rachel Maclean has been officially confirmed as the new housing minister – making her the sixth person to hold the role in the past 12 months.
Ms Maclean confirmed her appointment on Twitter late yesterday after initially being named as a minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
She is a replacement for Lucy Frazer, who was promoted to culture secretary in Rishi Sunak’s mini-reshuffle earlier this week.
Ms Frazer held the job of housing minister for 91 days. Her predecessor, Lee Rowley, was in post for 49 days.
Ms Maclean is the 15th housing minister since the Conservatives came to power in 2010 and the 23rd person to have the role since 1997.
A former banker, she has held various junior ministerial positions since becoming an MP in 2017, most recently a brief stint as minister of state for victims and vulnerability under Liz Truss.
She was a vice-chair of the Conservative Party for just over two months up until her appointment this week as housing minister.
On Twitter, Ms Maclean wrote: “Thank you to everyone for their kind messages following my appointment as housing minister.
“I’m looking forward to working with everyone on one of the most important issues – housing – facing our country at this time.”
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