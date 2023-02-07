Rachel Maclean named minister of state in DLUHC

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The MP for Redditch and former justice minister has been named a minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), following the departure of housing minister Lucy Frazer earlier today.
Rachel Maclean’s portfolio has not yet been announced, with the appointment announcement simply branding her a “minister of state”.
But with no other changes announced, it seems likely she will take the ministerial brief vacated by Ms Frazer, who was promoted to culture secretary.
If so, Ms Maclean will become the sixth housing minister in a year. Since Chris Pincher left the role on 8 February last year, it has been occupied by Stuart Andrew, Marcus Jones, Lee Rowley and Ms Frazer.
Mr Andrew, who was in post for five months, lasted the longest of any of these incumbents.
Ms Frazer held the job for 91 days and her predecessor Mr Rowley for just 49.
The British Property Federation (BPF) earlier reacted to Ms Frazer’s departure with “huge frustration”, saying the sector needs “clarity and stability from government to help unlock the new homes the country so vitally needs”.
Simon Allford, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, added: “[Ms] Frazer’s move will usher in the sixth housing minister in just one year. If the government are serious about delivering the high-quality homes that people need, they themselves must prioritise stability.”
Ms Maclean previously served as justice minister between September and October 2022 during Liz Truss’ tenure as prime minister.
She has also spent just under a year at the Home Office and 18 months at the Department for Transport, both in junior ministerial roles.
Even before the turbulence in the role this year, the frequency with which housing ministers have been replaced has been subject to criticism.
Ms Maclean, if she gets the brief, will be the 14th housing minister since 2010.
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