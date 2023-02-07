Rachel Maclean named minister of state in DLUHC

Rachel Maclean’s portfolio has not yet been announced, with the appointment announcement simply branding her a “minister of state”.

But with no other changes announced, it seems likely she will take the ministerial brief vacated by Ms Frazer, who was promoted to culture secretary.

If so, Ms Maclean will become the sixth housing minister in a year. Since Chris Pincher left the role on 8 February last year, it has been occupied by Stuart Andrew, Marcus Jones, Lee Rowley and Ms Frazer.