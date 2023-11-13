Rachel Maclean sacked as housing minister after nine months

The Redditch MP was only appointed to the job in February, where she became the 15th housing minister since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, and the 23rd person to have the role since 1997.

Some reports have suggested that Rishi Sunak’s decision is getting some pushback from Ms Maclean’s cabinet-level supporters.

The former banker replaced Lucy Frazer, who held the job for 91 days. Her predecessor, Lee Rowley, was in post for 49 days.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Maclean said: “I’ve been asked to step down from my role as housing minister.

“Disappointed and was looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to committee tomorrow and later the Leasehold and Freehold Bill. It has been a privilege to hold the position and I wish my successor well.