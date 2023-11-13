Rachel Maclean sacked as housing minister after nine months

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Rachel Maclean has become the latest housing minister to lose her job after less than a year in post, after the prime minister sacked her today as part of a major reshuffle of his cabinet.
The Redditch MP was only appointed to the job in February, where she became the 15th housing minister since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, and the 23rd person to have the role since 1997.
Some reports have suggested that Rishi Sunak’s decision is getting some pushback from Ms Maclean’s cabinet-level supporters.
The former banker replaced Lucy Frazer, who held the job for 91 days. Her predecessor, Lee Rowley, was in post for 49 days.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Maclean said: “I’ve been asked to step down from my role as housing minister.
“Disappointed and was looking forward to introducing the Renters Reform Bill to committee tomorrow and later the Leasehold and Freehold Bill. It has been a privilege to hold the position and I wish my successor well.
“I want to thank everyone in @luhc [the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] who it has been a huge pleasure to work with as well as all those who have given their time, commitment and energy to work with me and inform policy on this vital agenda. I will never lose my passion for housing and planning.”
Last week, the government launched its consultation on ground-rent reform, which includes capping the charge at a peppercorn rate for existing leaseholders.
A number of leasehold reforms were announced as part of the King’s Speech. The proposals include setting ground rent at this token rate for existing leaseholders, freezing it at current levels, and capping it at a percentage of the property value.
In October, the government revealed that it would not introduce the abolition of Section 21 (‘no-fault’) evictions as part of the Renters (Reform) Bill until stronger possession grounds and a new court process were in place.
The bill is now at the committee stage of its passage through parliament, where it will be debated in more detail.
In an interview with Inside Housing in July, Ms Maclean said she “does not recognise” official data showing falling numbers of social rent homes being built, as she sought to justify her claim that the government had built “record” numbers of social homes.
Some in the sector have already responded to the housing minister being asked to step down from her role.
Marc Vlessing, chief executive of Pocket Living, said: “At a time of market stagnation, with housing delivery numbers falling off a cliff and with [small and medium-sized enterprise] house builders facing a very bleak future, we have the instability of yet another housing minister appointed to the brief.
“What we really need is political stability and resolute focus on tackling the housing crisis and getting new homes built, not a presentational government reshuffle. With only a year to go before the likely general election there is hardly any time for a new minister to learn the brief, build the relationships and make a meaningful difference.”
Mr Vlessing went on to describe the reshuffle as a “deeply unhelpful distraction” at a time when the country needed more homes.
Harry Scoffin, co-founder of Commonhold Now, the anti-leasehold campaign group, said: “Rachel Maclean’s unexpected ouster doesn’t fill housing campaigners and leaseholders with an awful amount of confidence that the Leasehold and Freehold [Reform] Bill will be delivered this side of the general election.
“Maclean was a rare housing minister in recent times for being in command of her brief, pro-housebuilding and sympathetic to consumer interests. She was fired up to deliver transformational changes to our housing market with the Leasehold and Freehold [Reform] Bill and the Renters (Reform) Bill.
“We will keep an eye on who her successor ends up being.”
No successor has been announced to replace Ms Maclean yet, and it appears Michael Gove, the housing secretary, will remain in place.
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