Radical report calls for student loans to be swapped for housing equity for young buyers

The idea – to write off first-time buyers’ student debt in return for an equity stake – is one of a suite of radical policies outlined in a new report aimed at boosting housing opportunities for young people and backed by more than 50 housing organisations.

The report – Rebuilding the Ladder – is a product of Enfield Council and Pocket Living’s First Time Buyer Commission, convened in early 2026.

It proposes a new student loan-linked affordable homeownership tenure, to be delivered through developers’ Section 106 contributions.

Under the proposal, instead of transferring homes to social landlords as part of their Section 106 agreements, developers could sell some of their new homes at a discount of at least 20% to first-time buyers with student debt. The government would then write off the buyer’s debt in exchange for an equity stake in the home, which would be redeemed upon sale.