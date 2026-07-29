Radius secures £20m for hundreds of social homes in Northern Ireland

Radius has secured a £20m loan from Ulster Bank to build hundreds of social homes in Northern Ireland.
As well as paying for construction, the loan is also expected to go towards “improving living conditions” in the areas served by Radius, which manages around 12,500 homes across Northern Ireland.
The exact number of homes expected to be delivered has yet to shared.
NatWest, Ulster Bank’s parent company, has a social rent loan fund worth £1bn, and this is the first agreement with a Northern Ireland-based housing association to be confirmed.
Social rent loans are offered to existing bank customers with discounted interest rates and with arrangement fees waived.
Alan Thomson, director of finance at Radius, said: “This funding represents an important milestone for Radius and demonstrates the value of innovative partnerships in addressing Northern Ireland’s housing need.”
He said that, as demand for social housing continues to grow, “access to sustainable and cost-effective funding is critical to helping us provide homes that change lives and strengthen communities”.
Drew Nesbitt, real estate development partner at Wilson Nesbitt, legal advisors to Radius, said: “This transaction demonstrates the increasingly important role that innovative funding structures play in delivering much-needed social housing.”
Louise Bailey, partner at A&L Goodbody, legal advisors to Ulster Bank, added: “The transaction demonstrates how innovative financing can support the delivery of much-needed affordable homes while creating lasting social value for communities across Northern Ireland.”
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