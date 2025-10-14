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Radix Big Tent Housing Commission chair to take on chief executive role at Housing Forum

News14.10.25by Stephen Delahunty

The chair of the Radix Big Tent Housing Commission has been appointed to replace the outgoing boss of The Housing Forum.

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Alex Notay
Alex Notay (pictured) will take over as chief executive officer from Shelagh Grant
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The industry membership body has revealed that Alex Notay will take over as chief executive from long-serving boss Shelagh Grant, who announced her retirement earlier this summer.

Ms Grant will formally stand down at the end of this year. 

The Housing Forum described Ms Notay as “a renowned and award-winning expert on housing, ESG, placemaking and regeneration with over 20 years’ experience as a senior executive across a range of UK and international private sector, government and membership organisations”.

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Last year, she took over as chair of the Radix Big Tent Housing Commission from Dame Kate Barker, which was set up to better understand the housing shortage and make recommendations for reform.

Until July 2024, Ms Notay was placemaking and investment director at Thriving Investments, the fund and asset management arm of Places for People, overseeing a UK-wide residential strategy. 

Ms Notay said: “I’m honoured to take on the role of chief executive officer, building on Shelagh’s legacy of leadership and dedication. The UK housing sector stands at a critical juncture – facing complex challenges but also unprecedented opportunities for innovation, collaboration and evolution.

“I am committed to ensuring our membership and activities reflect the full spectrum of voices, expertise and ambition across the industry, and to championing The Housing Forum’s principles of strong partnerships and best practice knowledge sharing.

“Together, we will influence policy and housing delivery with clarity, purpose and impact. I look forward to working with members and stakeholders to shape our next chapter.”

In January 2025, Ms Notay was awarded honorary membership of the Royal Town Planning Institute in recognition of her influence on the emerging build-to-rent sector, and the impact of her work on the return of strategic planning.

Stephen Teagle, chair of The Housing Forum, said: “The Housing Forum board are immensely excited about the future and delighted with the appointment of Alex as chief executive officer.

“Alex has an exceptional energy, insight and capability for strategic thinking, having honed her skills across an impressive breadth of experience from Civil Service, membership organisations and property investment. 

“I look forward to working with her to further develop plans and action to raise the profile and influence of The Housing Forum, grow our membership base and play our part in delivering the new homes we need.”

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