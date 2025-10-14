Radix Big Tent Housing Commission chair to take on chief executive role at Housing Forum

The industry membership body has revealed that Alex Notay will take over as chief executive from long-serving boss Shelagh Grant, who announced her retirement earlier this summer.

Ms Grant will formally stand down at the end of this year.

The Housing Forum described Ms Notay as “a renowned and award-winning expert on housing, ESG, placemaking and regeneration with over 20 years’ experience as a senior executive across a range of UK and international private sector, government and membership organisations”.