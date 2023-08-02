Radon gas checks in Leeds council homes are proportionate, councillor says

Last month, Leeds City Council said it was carrying out precautionary checks for the radioactive gas in the Morley, Middleton and Rothwell areas.

A total of 9,100 homes were identified by the council as having between a 1% and 5% risk of excessive radon potential. A further 45,000 council homes are believed to have a risk factor of between 0% and 1%.

The naturally occurring gas comes from rocks and soil found everywhere in the UK, but exposure to high levels can cause lung cancer, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Jessica Lennox, executive member for housing at Leeds City Council, told Inside Housing that the local authority had followed the advice of the UKHSA and its response was proportionate.