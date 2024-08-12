Radon gas could be excessively high in thousands of social homes, expert warns

Radon tends to enter a building because the air pressure inside is usually lower than the pressure in the soil and rocks around the property. The difference in pressure draws radon in through cracks in the foundations.

Levels of the gas are measured over three months with small puck-shaped monitors, which are then sent to a testing facility. Remediation measures include installing air pumps and sump pumps to improve ventilation on the ground floor and first storeys of properties.

The UK government has published a radon map, which highlights hotspot areas such as Teignbridge, Tavistock and Okehampton in Devon.

Mr Gilmour said that whether tenants lived in their homes for years or decades, the risk “remains the same”.

“No matter how long the person is living in the house, the radon risk still has to be managed correctly, because the housing agency doesn’t necessarily know how long that particular house is going to be occupied by that person.

“What they should focus their attention on is actually reducing the radon risk down, no matter who or for how long the occupant is going to be there.”

Mr Gilmour provides services to several local authorities. He said, “You can see where the lack of funding does impact on these type of organisations to fulfil their legal requirements. Areas where there is a known problem can’t always be dealt with as quick as it should be.

“I do feel sorry for the people who work in these areas, because they’re [trying] their best to get the properties in a really good condition for occupiers and [provide] the necessary housing. And when they are cash-strapped, it must be a very frustrating thing for them not to fulfil their job as best as they can.

“I would expect that there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of properties throughout the UK where radon levels are excessively high, because people don’t know that they have a problem to deal with,” he added.

Inside Housing understands that the government is not specifically aware of an issue with radon in council properties. It sees radon as an area-specific, not property-specific, issue. The government believes local authorities should have the resources to cover radon checks.

Nicky Hutt, radon services team leader at the UK Health Security Agency, has set out how social landlords can reduce the risk of radon, which causes around 1,100 deaths in the UK every year.