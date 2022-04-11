Raising homeownership will require a radical rethink of the mortgage market

The housing market isn’t working. While homeownership has begun to recover from its post-financial crisis lows, it still languishes at levels not seen since the 1980s. The politics of this is toxic and fuels intergenerational tension. But for too long, policymakers have been searching in the wrong place for interventions that could make a meaningful difference to homeownership.

With house prices up by more than 14% in the past year, getting on the housing ladder is becoming tougher for would-be first-time buyers. But the bigger challenge for homeownership is mortgage availability. A malfunctioning mortgage market has locked more than a million families out of homeownership in recent years, and it’s time we started looking for solutions. Internationally, the UK mortgage market is unusual and there are plenty of lessons we can learn from elsewhere.

Homeownership collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis, despite a sharp fall in house prices. Excessive lending in the run-up to the crisis swung into reverse and terrified lenders became unwilling, and to some extent unable, to take on the risk associated with high loan-to-value (LTV) lending.

As a result, the typical LTV for a first-time buyer, which stood at 95% in the late 1990s and around 90% in the years leading up to the crisis, suddenly slumped to just 75% as the crisis struck. The number of new first-time buyer loans halved overnight and barely recovered for the next five years, leading to an inevitable slump in the homeownership rate.