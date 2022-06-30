Rapid spread of smoke to lobbies a ‘key event’ in Grenfell deaths, expert witness says

The “rapid” filling of floor lobbies with smoke, often due to missing self-closers on front doors, was a “key event” in the deaths at Grenfell Tower, an expert witness has said #UKhousing

While some of them went upwards to the top floor where they later died, most left the building without difficulty with the lobbies and the stairwell generally clear and inhaled only minimal levels of smoke.

“They [residents of these flats] rushed very quickly, some of them ran out only partially dressed, they went to maybe grab a phone and a passport and the children and all the occupants of flats 6 evacuated the flats within very few minutes, very, very quickly,” he said.

This resulted in a rapid evacuation of these flats in the very early stages of the fire.

Professor Purser outlined what he described as the ‘phases’ of the Grenfell Tower fire – explaining that fire initially ripped upwards in a straight column, breaking into the kitchens of the flats with a door number ending in six on each floor.

Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry, issued a trigger warning at the start of the day’s evidence noting that it would include “descriptions of facts and matters about the deceased’s last movements and the immediate causes of death, which many will find distressing”.

The inquiry heard yesterday from Professor David Purser, a toxicology expert, who has analysed the production of toxic smoke during the fire and its impact on the tower’s residents.

However, after this point, the lobby areas “became filled with dense smoke” within “a few minutes”.

“I feel [this] strongly inhibited those who had remained in their flats from attempting to escape,” said Professor Purser. “[It] led to many of them remaining in their flats and ultimately led to them being overcome by asphyxiant gases and dying in their flats. So this was a key event.”

The inquiry has previously heard evidence that ‘self-closing’ devices on dozens of flat entrances doors in the tower were missing or broken, despite specific warnings to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to fix this issue across their housing stock after a previous fire revealed the same issue at another block.

But they did not, with an internal document noting the “huge costs” of a fire door inspection programme.

Grenfell Tower itself had been served with a deficiency notice in November 2016 by the London Fire Brigade which said: “The protected route [the staircase and the lobbies] has been compromised by the fitting of doors that do not self-close.”

The deadline to fix this issue was 18 May 2017 – a month before the fire. But post-fire investigations showed 43 front doors in the tower had no self-closers installed and 34 were not working – two-thirds of all the tower’s doors.

“If the flat door was left open and if it remained open, then there was a clear path for smoke to flow out,” said Professor Purser. “Of course, these [doors] were designed to have self-closers on them… but there seems to have been a problem with this.”

He said on floors where doors were open, “the flow of smoke and filling of the lobby was rapid”. However, on floors where doors were believed to have been closed, there was a “considerable delay”. On the 18th floor, for example, “there was a good 20 minutes or so before the lobby became filled with smoke”.

Professor Purser said some residents were able to escape through the lobby, enter the stairs and escape the building, but many chose not to because their flats were smoke free and the conditions on the landing were severe.

They were also being advised to stay put by the London Fire Brigade and promised rescue by firefighters.

“Not only did they have the immediate problem of the horrible conditions they were facing in the lobby, but they also had the question of: if I were to make it through this lobby to the stair, what’s it going to be like,” he said – adding that those with disabilities, children or pregnant women were particularly unlikely to risk the conditions outside their front doors.