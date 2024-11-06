Rate of affordable housebuilding must triple to tackle housing crisis

The rate of affordable housebuilding must more than triple to meet need and tackle the housing crisis, a report has found #UKhousing

According to the property agency, affordable housing need in England has increased from 70,000 in 2015 to 187,000 in 2024. This is based on the government’s new housing targets for councils, which include changes to the standard method for calculating housing need and add up to 373,000 homes per year across all English local authorities.

Research from Savills estimated that 187,000 additional affordable homes are needed in England each year.

The government has set an overall housebuilding target of 1.5 million new homes in five years. It pledged to deliver “the biggest boost in affordable and social housing for a generation”, but ministers have not yet set a specific affordable housing target.

Meeting the 187,000 affordable homes target would require a significant increase in building. Around 58,000 new affordable homes were completed in 2022-23, with similar numbers expected for 2023-24.

However, the report noted that affordable housebuilding “seems to have peaked” in 2023. Construction starts in the alternative sector (predominately affordable housing) fell by over a third in the 12 months to September 2024.

Separately, the G15 group of large London housing associations has warned that starts by its members were down by 76% in the capital in 2023-24, and down 37% outside London.

Providers face significant challenges to development, from construction cost inflation to higher finance costs and a slowdown in the wider housing market. Policy interventions such as the social rent cap have also constrained landlords’ financial capacity.

The report said that local need for affordable housing varied considerably across England, due to varying house prices and rents. The greatest shortfall in affordable housebuilding is in the South, where an additional 62,608 affordable homes are needed each year to meet need. London requires an uplift of 34,116 affordable homes a year, while the North requires 16,603 and the Midlands need just 15,442.