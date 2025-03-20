Ratings agency expects fewer negative credit actions in sector

A senior figure at S&P Global Ratings has said he expects fewer social landlords to see negative rating actions in the future due to better risk management #UKhousing

Mr Ejgel was speaking at the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference during a session on whether investors would “reset” with more landlords receiving BBB ratings.

“We look at the difference between positive and negative outlooks on our ratings, and it’s below what it was for last decade at the moment. We expect less ratings action than we have seen before,” he said.

Felix Ejgel, managing director at S&P, said the agency had largely seen movements within the A rating category so far, with the sector average dropping from A/A+ to A/A-.

There have been several downgrades to BBB in the social housing sector in recent months and years.

Last year, S&P lowered its credit rating for L&Q from A- to BBB+ due to the substantial investments the association had to make in its existing stock.

In January 2025, the ratings agency assigned Warrington Borough Council a BBB+ rating, in part due to homelessness pressures.

Mr Ejgel said the agency is now seeing housing associations dealing with the risk of increasing demands on their balance sheets by rationalising spending.

“We see that social housing associations are addressing the issue now, maybe more than before, and trying to prioritise spending,” he said. “We had downgrades last year, but also we had revisions of outlook to stable and even upgrades. So that’s possible.”

Mr Ejgel added: “One interesting observation, though, is that most of the negative outlooks are concentrated at A- level. So that’s an interesting zone to keep an eye on because some A- rated entities may end up in the BBB category.”