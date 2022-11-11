Raven Housing Trust wins 2022 Inside Housing Innovation Week Award

Raven Housing Trust beat competition from five other finalists to take the prize.

Its winning project will see the association develop an online portal via which it can share information about improvement works.

Raven Housing Trust found that many of the queries from residents it currently receives revolve around this work, for example when a resident is likely to get a new bathroom, kitchen, windows or doors in their home. A lack of this information or an inability to access it quickly can result in customer dissatisfaction and frustration, the landlord said.

The new portal intends to keep customers in the loop about plans, therefore reducing the number of queries.