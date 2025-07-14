Raven strengthens board with new chair and non-executive director

Raven Housing Trust has announced the appointment of two new members to its board #UKhousing

Ms Graham brings over 16 years of leadership in the housing sector. She was appointed chief executive of Whiteley Homes Trust in May, after previously spending a decade at Richmond Housing Partnership.

Ms Graham will start the position later this month, succeeding Caroline Armitage, who is stepping down after eight years.

Amina Graham will become the landlord’s chair, and Justin Fanstone joins as a non-executive director.

Ms Graham said: “I’m honoured to be joining Raven as chair at such an important time. I’ve long admired Raven’s clear sense of purpose and its commitment to delivering what matters most to customers.

“I look forward to working with the board to help shape a future where great service and strong communities go hand in hand – and where we continue to listen, learn and lead with ambition.”

Mr Fanstone brings more than 25 years in the global technology sector, most recently at Google Cloud. His experience with artificial intelligence will help Raven maximise its investment in technology.