Raven strengthens board with new chair and non-executive director

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Raven Housing Trust has announced the appointment of two new members to its board.
Amina Graham will become the landlord’s chair, and Justin Fanstone joins as a non-executive director.
Ms Graham will start the position later this month, succeeding Caroline Armitage, who is stepping down after eight years.
Ms Graham brings over 16 years of leadership in the housing sector. She was appointed chief executive of Whiteley Homes Trust in May, after previously spending a decade at Richmond Housing Partnership.
Ms Graham said: “I’m honoured to be joining Raven as chair at such an important time. I’ve long admired Raven’s clear sense of purpose and its commitment to delivering what matters most to customers.
“I look forward to working with the board to help shape a future where great service and strong communities go hand in hand – and where we continue to listen, learn and lead with ambition.”
Mr Fanstone brings more than 25 years in the global technology sector, most recently at Google Cloud. His experience with artificial intelligence will help Raven maximise its investment in technology.
Jonathan Higgs, chief executive of Raven, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Amina and Justin to the board at what is a pivotal time for Raven. As non-executive appointments, their insight and leadership will strengthen our governance and help us deliver on the commitments set out in our three-year plan to deliver what matters to our customers.
“Amina’s track record of putting people first and driving change will be a huge asset as she steps into the chair role. Justin’s commercial and digital expertise will help us stay forward-looking and responsive to our customers’ evolving needs.”
Raven owns 7,000 rented and shared ownership homes in Surrey and Sussex. It aims to provide good-quality, affordable homes to improve the lives of local people.
The landlord hopes these appointments will strengthen its leadership and help it achieve its purpose of building homes and changing lives.
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