Rayner admits ‘error’ over stamp duty payment on seaside property

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner has admitted to an “error” after not paying enough stamp duty land tax on the purchase of a property in Hove #UKhousing

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Rayner referring herself to the ethics advisor was the “right thing to do”.

“I deeply regret the error that has been made,” she said in her statement. “I am committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands.”

In a statement today (Wednesday 3 September), Ms Rayner said she has referred herself to parliament’s independent advisor on ministerial standards due to the mistake.

Ms Rayner said she had spoken out after taking new advice from a “leading tax counsel” over the purchase of the property in Hove. It has followed days of intense coverage in some newspapers over her property affairs.

Prior to the purchase, Ms Rayner said she put her stake in her constituency home in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, into a trust. The trust was set up in 2020 to manage a payment to her disabled son.

Ms Rayner divorced from her husband in 2023 and said she subsequently sold the remaining interest on the Ashton-Under-Lyne property to her son’s trust in January this year.

But she said: “I have now been advised that although I did not own any other property at the time of the [Hove] purchase, the application of complex deeming provisions which relate to my son’s trust gives rise to additional stamp duty liabilities.

“I acknowledge that due to my reliance on advice from lawyers which did not properly take account of these provisions, I did not pay the appropriate stamp duty at the time of the purchase.

“I am working with expert lawyers and with HMRC to resolve the matter and pay what is due.”