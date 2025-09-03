Rayner admits ‘error’ over stamp duty payment on seaside property

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Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner has admitted to an “error” after not paying enough stamp duty land tax (SDLT) on the purchase of a property in the East Sussex seaside resort of Hove.
In a statement today (Wednesday 3 September), Ms Rayner said she has referred herself to parliament’s independent advisor on ministerial standards due to the mistake.
“I deeply regret the error that has been made,” she said in her statement. “I am committed to resolving this matter fully and providing the transparency that public service demands.”
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Rayner referring herself to the ethics advisor was the “right thing to do”.
Ms Rayner said she had spoken out after taking new advice from a “leading tax counsel” over the purchase of the property in Hove. It has followed days of intense coverage in some newspapers over her property affairs.
Prior to the purchase, Ms Rayner said she put her stake in her constituency home in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, into a trust. The trust was set up in 2020 to manage a payment to her disabled son.
Ms Rayner divorced from her husband in 2023 and said she subsequently sold the remaining interest on the Ashton-Under-Lyne property to her son’s trust in January this year.
But she said: “I have now been advised that although I did not own any other property at the time of the [Hove] purchase, the application of complex deeming provisions which relate to my son’s trust gives rise to additional stamp duty liabilities.
“I acknowledge that due to my reliance on advice from lawyers which did not properly take account of these provisions, I did not pay the appropriate stamp duty at the time of the purchase.
“I am working with expert lawyers and with HMRC to resolve the matter and pay what is due.”
The Financial Times reported that Ms Rayner allegedly paid £30,000 of stamp duty on the £800,000 property in Hove, instead of the £70,000 required if it was recognised as a second property.
Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, said: “She has admitted she underpaid tax, so why is she still in office?”
During the Autumn Budget last year, the government announced a rise in the higher rate of stamp duty to help first-time buyers and target second homes.
The rate on the SDLT surcharge for second homes, known as the higher rate for additional dwellings, was increased by two percentage points to 5%.
The higher SDLT applies to current homeowners who buy an additional residential property worth £40,000 or more. The SDLT rate is currently 3% for properties worth up to £250,000.
This error from Ms Rayner comes less than a month after the homelessness minister resigned following reports that she evicted tenants so she could increase the rent on her near-£1m town house.
Rushanara Ali’s previous tenants claimed that the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney ended their fixed-term contract because the property was being sold.
However, Ms Ali’s east London town house was re-listed for rent within six months at a 20% mark-up. This would be illegal under the Renters’ Rights Bill being brought in by the government.
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