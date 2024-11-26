Rayner approves 165-home Berkeley scheme blocked by Gove

Ms Rayner has given the go-ahead for Berkeley’s scheme in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) near Tunbridge Wells.

The plans for the site, in the village of Cranbrook, include 40% affordable housing.

The scheme was initially approved by an independent inspector, but previous housing secretary Michael Gove called in the development in 2021, then rejected it in April 2023.

Mr Gove said the scheme had a “generic suburban” look that failed to meet local design codes and would harm the nearby AONB.

However Mr Gove’s decision was quashed by consent in October last year after Berkeley challenged his verdict with a High Court application.