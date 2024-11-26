Rayner approves 165-home Berkeley scheme blocked by Gove

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Housing secretary Angela Rayner has approved plans for a 165-home development in Kent that was blocked by the previous government.
Ms Rayner has given the go-ahead for Berkeley’s scheme in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) near Tunbridge Wells.
The plans for the site, in the village of Cranbrook, include 40% affordable housing.
The scheme was initially approved by an independent inspector, but previous housing secretary Michael Gove called in the development in 2021, then rejected it in April 2023.
Mr Gove said the scheme had a “generic suburban” look that failed to meet local design codes and would harm the nearby AONB.
However Mr Gove’s decision was quashed by consent in October last year after Berkeley challenged his verdict with a High Court application.
Officials laid out Ms Rayner’s full decision in a letter to Berkeley dated 22 November.
In the letter, she said “there is a compelling case for the need for development of this type and in Cranbrook” and that there were “considerable benefits associated with delivering market and affordable housing”.
Although the application plans “would affect” the High Weald AONB, she said that “any harm arising would be limited, particularly in the longer term”.
Ms Rayner added that “the ability to respond to the need for housing in this borough is heavily constrained, and that this particular development is needed”.
Most of Tunbridge Wells either falls under an AONB or the green belt, but the Cranbrook scheme had been proposed in the council’s new local plan.
The letter said the housing secretary “has concerns” about the layout and design of the proposal, “particularly the sensitivity and appropriateness of the design in the context of its setting”.
However, “only 20% of the site would be built on” and the planned development would deliver “landscape enhancements”. Overall, she said: “The design of the scheme is a neutral factor in this case.”
Ms Rayner added that “air quality will continue to improve at Hawkhurst in any event” and that while the housing scheme would be likely to have “a small effect on the timing of that improvement”, its likely overall effect “would not be significant”.
She accepted that the site is in the countryside, beyond the limits of built development of Cranbrook. However, she said the planned development “would not harm any significant historic landscape resource”, nor would it have a significant effect on highways safety “other than in a positive sense”.
Alex Davies, managing director of Berkeley Southern Counties, said: “We welcome the secretary of state’s decision, which underlines the government’s commitment to housing delivery and growth. Our proposals, which were approved by the local authority, were carefully designed through close consultation with local partners and reflect the very specific design guidance for the area.”
Earlier this month, Ms Rayner called in a 8,400-home housing scheme in Kent, which was due to be refused by Swale Borough Council.
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