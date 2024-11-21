Rayner discussing rent convergence and urges landlords to restart building

The housing secretary said she is pushing cabinet colleagues for rent convergence as she urged housing associations to restart their development programmes #UKhousing

“I need you to step up, and I know it’s difficult. And I want to help. I waited eight years for this opportunity to serve.”

Ms Rayner said: “I need you to restart your development programmes, to make the most of the new funding and flexibilities that we’re offering, to be ambitious with your local plans and regeneration partnerships, to support more people in acute housing need and to get those children out of cramped and insecure temporary accommodation.

The deputy prime minister and housing secretary outlined her strategy to hit Labour’s 1.5 million new homes target as she addressed the Social Housing Annual Conference in London on Wednesday 20 November.

She explained how she is pushing her colleagues in cabinet for rent convergence among other policy levers to help the sector contribute to the government’s 1.5 million new homes target.

“It’s such a tall order for us to do [the target], every single one of those things has to happen,” Ms Rayner said. She added: “The cabinet knows that as well. I’ve been very clear, because this target is kind of on my head.

“It’s not like a pick and mix, like you do in bidding normally, where they say you can have your rent convergence but you’re not having your CPI+1 [Consumer Price Index plus 1%]. No, you don’t understand. This is not me doing an opening gambit… I have to have all of the things working at the same time.”

Ms Rayner also addressed housing associations’ call for access to more government building safety funding.

“We’ll be coming forward in the next couple of weeks with our remediation acceleration plan, which will talk about how we’re trying to work to speed up remediation… and of course we’ve got the Spending Review coming up as well,” she said.

“There’s a lot of things that are going to happen between now and March that hopefully will show you that we mean business and will support you in accessing funding to make sure that buildings are safe.”