Rayner out, Reed in: who is the new housing secretary?

Ms Rayner’s dramatic fall from power last week following her stamp duty blunder left a gaping hole at the top of government.

In a hasty reshuffle caused by Ms Rayner’s double resignation as deputy prime minister and housing secretary, Mr Reed was parachuted into the housing brief.

A key ally of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, the MP for Streatham and Croydon North will go from clashing with farmers over inheritance tax at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to driving the government’s housing agenda.

The former London council leader reportedly already told civil servants his mantra was “build, baby, build” and he would “pull every lever” to reach the government’s 1.5 million-homes target.

But what do we know about his experience, and will he continue Ms Rayner’s focus on building more social housing?