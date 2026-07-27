Rayner rules out rent controls and confirms commitment to 1.5 million homes target

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (24 July), Ms Rayner said the government will not be looking at rent controls, arguing that the government’s new legislation to protect rents is a “better way of stabilising the market”.

Prime minister Andy Burnham asked Ms Rayner to return to her previous position of secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) last week.

She had resigned in September 2025 after admitting she had not paid enough stamp duty land tax on a property in Hove.

When asked whether the government is considering rent controls, she suggested rent control policies in other areas of the UK had failed.

“That is not something that we’re looking to do because we’ve seen what’s happened in areas like Scotland - it hasn’t necessarily brought rents down, we see it as actually it’s an aspiration, that people say ‘well that’s…the floor’, rather than doing the work to bring rents down,” Ms Rayner told BBC Breakfast.