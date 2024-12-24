Rayner set to decide on future of Grenfell Tower site in February

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Angela Rayner is expected to make a decision on the future of the Grenfell Tower site in February next year, an update from the government has revealed.
While a decision is expected early next year, the update confirmed that there will be no “immediate changes” to the site and no alterations before the eighth anniversary of the tragedy next June.
Survivors and representatives of the family members of victims have previously criticised the years-long wait for a decision on the site in west London.
Ministers first announced a memorial commission in 2018 to decide “the most fitting and appropriate way to remember” the 72 people who died.
The independent Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been having conversations with survivors, bereaved families and the community since 2020 on how to best commemorate the tragedy.
The commission called on the government last year to fulfil its “moral duty” by funding and maintaining any new structure.
In August, several media outlets reported details of a government memo suggesting that the cost of preserving and maintaining the tower, as well as a memorial, was expected to be £340m.
The memorial is expected to include a garden, a monument and space for grieving. However, the commission previously said the “earliest point” building could start would be late 2026.
A design competition was launched in July this year to find a team to deliver a “bold, fitting and lasting memorial”.
In a statement, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) confirmed the date for a decision. A spokesperson said: “The government is committed to the creation of a fitting and lasting memorial determined by the community to honour those who lost their lives in the tragedy and those lives forever changed.
“The deputy prime minister understands that decisions about the future of the tower are personal to the Grenfell community, especially bereaved families.
“She is committed to listening to the community to understand their views and ensuring they are at the heart of the decision-making process.”
The update said elements from the tower and site can be retained for use as part of the memorial, “if the community wishes”.
The government also gave a safety update on the status of the 24-storey tower, which has been under wrapping since 2017.
It said that while the tower is currently stable, engineers say the underlying condition of the structure will worsen over time and it will not be possible to bring it back to use. The advice is still to “carefully take down” the tower.
MCHLG also said it was concerned about the negative impact that living in the shadow of the tower might have on the community.
Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families, has been contacted for a response to the latest update.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories