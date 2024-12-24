Rayner set to decide on future of Grenfell Tower site in February

In a statement, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) confirmed the date for a decision. A spokesperson said: “The government is committed to the creation of a fitting and lasting memorial determined by the community to honour those who lost their lives in the tragedy and those lives forever changed.

“The deputy prime minister understands that decisions about the future of the tower are personal to the Grenfell community, especially bereaved families.

“She is committed to listening to the community to understand their views and ensuring they are at the heart of the decision-making process.”

The update said elements from the tower and site can be retained for use as part of the memorial, “if the community wishes”.

The government also gave a safety update on the status of the 24-storey tower, which has been under wrapping since 2017.

It said that while the tower is currently stable, engineers say the underlying condition of the structure will worsen over time and it will not be possible to bring it back to use. The advice is still to “carefully take down” the tower.

MCHLG also said it was concerned about the negative impact that living in the shadow of the tower might have on the community.

Grenfell United, a group of survivors and bereaved families, has been contacted for a response to the latest update.