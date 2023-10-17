RBH proposes to remove powers from tenant body in bid to become compliant

Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) is proposing to remove powers from its tenant representative body in a bid to become compliant for governance #UKhousing

The landlord launched a recovery plan, part of which was to carry out an in-depth review of what went wrong and why.

The month after the inquest, RBH was rated G3 – non-compliant for governance – by the Regulator of Social Housing.

His family had been complaining to the housing association about the state of their property for years.

It is nearly a year since the inquest into the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak concluded that he died from prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat .

The body, which is made up of tenants and RBH staff, will no longer be able to appoint board members or approve the landlord’s corporate strategy, and will have a new power to conduct three scrutiny reviews per year if the changes are approved.

Kevin Brady, chair of RBH, said: “One of the things that we found as part of our lessons-learnt review was that our governance framework was too complicated.

“As a result, we want to make some changes to make sure that RBH can deliver great homes and great services in the future.

“These changes will make RBH a stronger organisation and will ensure that our tenants and employees remain at the heart of our mutual society.”

RBH was created in 2002 after the Labour government launched its Decent Homes Programme and Rochdale Council opted to set up an arm’s-length management organisation (ALMO).

Ten years later it changed from an ALMO to a mutual housing association, a body supposedly owned by its residents.

The representative body appoints RBH’s board members and works with the board to develop its corporate strategy and policy framework.

However, RBH is now proposing to remove those powers, to become compliant again.

According to the proposals, the representative body will have an additional function, which is “to ensure the work of the society is focused on the needs of tenants”.

This would involve both tenant and employee members of the representative body undertaking three scrutiny reviews of RBH’s services each year.

The outcome of those reviews will be reported to the board and to the newly formed tenant services committee.

The representative body will then be able to monitor whether changes have been implemented to improve services to tenants.

If the proposals go ahead, approval of the corporate strategy and actively monitoring its performance will transfer to the board.

The body will also no longer appoint board members or approve remuneration of the board and executive team.