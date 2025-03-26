RBH receives governance upgrade after tackling issues related to Awaab Ishak’s death

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Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) has regained a compliant governance status after more than two years of engaging with the English regulator over issues related to the death of Awaab Ishak.
Today, the 12,5000-home landlord was handed a G2 grade and a regulatory notice that found a breach of the Home Standard has been removed.
However, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has warned that improvements are still needed by the landlord and it will continue to monitor RBH.
RBH was downgraded to a non-compliant G3 rating in December 2022 after the regulator discovered “significant failings” over its handling of damp and mould. It was also found the association gave “inadequate information” over damp and mould shortly after the death of two-year-old Awaab.
The toddler died from from prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH-owned flat in December 2020.
The Home Standard breach was because RBH’s repairs and maintenance service did not respond to the needs of Awaab and his family, as well as a significant number of other tenants on the Freehold Estate in Rochdale.
The regulator also found RBH in breach of the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard after the landlord failed to hear from tenants about the state of their homes on the estate.
In today’s notice, the RSH said the association has shown it had “strengthened its governance arrangements”, but it still needs to “embed improvements to its risk management and internal controls framework”. This should include strengthening the quality of its data, the regulator said.
As part of a governance restructure, RBH introduced a new customer services committee, which includes tenants, the notice said.
The landlord also revised its rules to “rebalance” the roles of its group board and representative body, giving “more clarity on the roles and responsibilities of each”, the RSH said.
The regulator said it will continue to “actively engage” with RBH to monitor the delivery of its improvement plans.
The landlord retained a V2 grade for financial viability, following a stability check by the RSH.
In a statement, Amanda Newton, chief executive of RBH, said: “We have spent the last two years focusing back on our core role as a provider of safe, warm homes that our customers are proud to live in.
“The whole team has had an unwavering focus on making genuine improvements that are felt by our customers in their homes and communities.”
Ms Newton, who took on the role in September 2023, said RBH has “made significant progress in addressing the challenges faced and making sure that the changes we put in place are embedded for the long term”.
She added: “This has been a whole team effort, and we are pleased to have met the requirements of the regulator. This will bring opportunities that will benefit the people who live in our homes today and into the future.
“We will never be complacent, and our improvement does not stop here.”
Kevin Brady, chair of RBH, who joined during a board shake-up in 2023, added: “We have refocused the business back to its core role and addressed many years of underinvestment in our homes.”
Awaab’s death has prompted a new legislation, called Awaab’s Law, to ensure landlords tackle health hazards in their homes promptly. The first phase of implementation is due to take effect in October.
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