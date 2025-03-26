RBH receives governance upgrade after tackling issues related to Awaab Ishak’s death

Today, the 12,5000-home landlord was handed a G2 grade and a regulatory notice that found a breach of the Home Standard has been removed.

However, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has warned that improvements are still needed by the landlord and it will continue to monitor RBH.

RBH was downgraded to a non-compliant G3 rating in December 2022 after the regulator discovered “significant failings” over its handling of damp and mould. It was also found the association gave “inadequate information” over damp and mould shortly after the death of two-year-old Awaab.

The toddler died from from prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH-owned flat in December 2020.