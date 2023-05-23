Some of the money will “tackle the root causes of damp and mould” in the landlord’s homes. It is in addition to the the £1.2m already announced for improving the Freehold Estate, where Awaab Ishak lived in a mould-ridden flat that led to his death.

A survey a year-and-a-half after the two-year-old’s death found that 80% of the homes on the estate had some level of damp and mould.

The additional funding comes after director of growth Clare Tostevin left RBH after being told her role was “no longer needed” because the housing association is now focused on its existing homes.

It also comes after housing secretary Michael Gove cut an expected £1m in Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) funding from the landlord in November.