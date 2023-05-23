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Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) will be investing an additional £45m into its existing homes over the next five years.
Some of the money will “tackle the root causes of damp and mould” in the landlord’s homes. It is in addition to the the £1.2m already announced for improving the Freehold Estate, where Awaab Ishak lived in a mould-ridden flat that led to his death.
A survey a year-and-a-half after the two-year-old’s death found that 80% of the homes on the estate had some level of damp and mould.
The additional funding comes after director of growth Clare Tostevin left RBH after being told her role was “no longer needed” because the housing association is now focused on its existing homes.
It also comes after housing secretary Michael Gove cut an expected £1m in Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) funding from the landlord in November.
RBH was told that it will not receive the expected money, or any new contracts from the AHP, until it can prove that it is a responsible landlord following Awaab’s death.
Since former chief executive Gareth Swarbrick was sacked, interim chief executive Yvonne Arrowsmith has been overseeing the housing association’s recovery plan.
RBH set up a damp and mould taskforce, is planning a 100% stock condition survey, reviewed its repairs service, and is carrying out a £1.2m programme to improve ventilation in every home on the Freehold Estate.
Ms Arrowsmith said: “We have committed to everyone having the right to a quality home, and as we deliver our recovery plan, we have been looking at the issues that we know need to be resolved.
“As a result, the RBH board have agreed to invest an additional £45m in our existing homes over the next five years.
“Some of this money will help us to tackle the root causes of damp and mould in our homes.”
She said RBH is also speeding up its programme of replacement of kitchens, bathrooms and central heating systems, so that work scheduled to take place over the next seven years will instead be completed in four to five years.
Ms Arrowsmith said the stock condition survey will mean the landlord is “clear” on what future investment is needed.
She added: “This is great news for RBH tenants.
“While we concentrate on the quality of our existing homes, we have paused our plans to develop new homes. We need to get our existing homes right first.
“We are reviewing what work needs to happen to complete the regeneration of Lower Falinge, and we have decided to pause work on our plans for College Bank while we conduct a detailed review to see if there are any alternative plans that will better meet the needs of residents and the local community.”
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