RBH to remove tenants’ powers after vote despite concerns from MP

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Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) will go ahead with plans to remove powers from its tenant representative body after the majority of members voted in favour of the changes, despite concerns raised by an MP, councillors and tenants.
In an update following the vote closing on Thursday, Amanda Newton, chief executive of RBH, said that “members of the society voted in favour of the changes by the required two-thirds majority”.
The body, which is made up of tenants and RBH staff, will no longer be able to appoint board members, approve the landlord’s corporate strategy, or approve board members’ and the executive team’s pay.
But it will have a new power to conduct three scrutiny reviews per year.
Ms Newton said: “I recognise that some members did not support the proposals and we will continue to listen and engage and ensure that all members feel able to be part of bringing our mutual to life.
“I am looking forward to working together across members, the board, the executive and our elected representative body to strengthen our mutual and deliver great services.”
This comes after Daniel Meredith, portfolio holder for regeneration and housing at Rochdale Borough Council, and Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd wrote to the English regulator with concerns over RBH’s proposals.
In a letter to Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), they said “we all believe that this goes against the mutual co-operative of RBH”.
RBH said the move is in a bid to become compliant for governance after it was downgraded by the regulator last year. The RSH made the finding the month after the inquest into two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s death, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat.
The landlord launched a recovery plan, part of which was to carry out an in-depth review of what went wrong and why.
Kevin Brady, chair of RBH, said: “One of the things that we found as part of our lessons learnt review was that our governance framework was too complicated.
“As a result, we want to make some changes to make sure that RBH can deliver great homes and great services in the future.
“These changes will make RBH a stronger organisation and will ensure that our tenants and employees remain at the heart of our mutual society.”
The tenant representative body used to include two Rochdale councillors, including Mr Meredith, before it removed them over comments made against the controversial demolition of four of the Seven Sisters blocks, plans for which have since been reviewed.
In the letter to the regulator, Mr Meredith and Mr Lloyd said Rochdale councillors and the MP had met with RBH boss Ms Newton to raise concerns about the proposals.
They wrote: “In 2012, councillors at Rochdale Borough Council made a decision for a long-arm company to become the first (and to this date only) mutual cooperative social housing company.
“Councillors who voted for the ambitious decision believed that 11 years onwards… RBH would still be a tenant, employee and partner lead mutual cooperative.
“From both meetings, we all believe that this goes against the mutual cooperative of RBH.
“We have all raised concerns that the rule changes remove key decisions from tenants, employees and partners… Any mutual co-operative should involve all in the decision making process and not just us for scrutiny of the board.
“We are raising these concerns because we have been informed by RBH that the rule changes are based on advice provided by the social housing regulator.
“We all believe the advice provided does not reflect a mutual co-operative.”
Asked by Inside Housing whether it advised RBH to take this action, a spokesperson for the RSH said it is not able to comment on regulatory cases while they are ongoing.
“Landlords must deliver the right outcome for tenants. It is their responsibility to put in place governance arrangements that will achieve this.
“Following the failings at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, we have taken action to ensure it fixes its problems and protects its tenants.
“We are engaging closely with its new leadership team as they work to put things right,” the spokesperson said.
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