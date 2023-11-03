RBH to remove tenants’ powers after vote despite concerns from MP

In an update following the vote closing on Thursday, Amanda Newton, chief executive of RBH, said that “members of the society voted in favour of the changes by the required two-thirds majority”.

The body, which is made up of tenants and RBH staff, will no longer be able to appoint board members, approve the landlord’s corporate strategy, or approve board members’ and the executive team’s pay.

But it will have a new power to conduct three scrutiny reviews per year.

Ms Newton said: “I recognise that some members did not support the proposals and we will continue to listen and engage and ensure that all members feel able to be part of bringing our mutual to life.

“I am looking forward to working together across members, the board, the executive and our elected representative body to strengthen our mutual and deliver great services.”