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RBKC civil claim against Grenfell firms pushed back to late 2028

News23.12.25by Ellie Brown

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s (RBKC) civil claim against seven firms involved in the Grenfell tower refurbishment will take nearly three years to go to trial, the High Court has confirmed.

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Grenfell Tower seen from behind trees
In February, RBKC brought the claim against seven firms and their associated companies over losses arising from the Grenfell Tower fire (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHThe Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s civil claim against seven firms involved in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment will take nearly three years to go to trial #UKhousing

Mrs Justice Jefford ruled that formal hearings in the £360m case should be scheduled for October 2028 rather than April that year so that there is enough time for mediation between the groups to take place.

Explaining the move, she said they are “very conscious” that the distant trial date is “remarkable, even for a case of this complexity and particularly against the background of the already lengthy Inquiry”.

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However, Justice Jefford stated that since personal injury claims have already been settled, it is now a commercial case, adding that “it is in all the parties’ interests that it is a dispute that does not reach a contested trial”.

She also pointed out that due to holidays, the delay means the estimated nine-month trial will only conclude around three months later than planned.

In February, RBKC brought the claim against seven firms and their associated companies over losses arising from the fire which killed 72 people eight years ago.

It has argued in court papers that the alleged failings of each company contributed to the spread of the fire.

The council and its tenant management organisation (TMO) are seeking compensation from Whirlpool (now known as Beko), Arconic Architectural Products, Celotex and its then-majority owner Saint-Gobain, CEP Architectural Facades, Harley Facades, Rydon Maintenance and Artelia Projects UK.

As of September, Inside Housing understood there had been seven defences and counterclaims filed against RBKC in the case.

One of the companies, Appleyards and its parent Artelia, has also countersued the other firms.

At the hearing on 9 December, Justice Jefford ruled that full disclosure of documents must take place by the end of October next year, on the basis that mediation is unlikely to take place before this.

The full transcript of the ruling was published by the British and Irish Legal Information Institute (BAILII) and can be found here.

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