RBKC civil claim against Grenfell firms pushed back to late 2028

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s civil claim against seven firms involved in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment will take nearly three years to go to trial #UKhousing

Explaining the move, she said they are “very conscious” that the distant trial date is “remarkable, even for a case of this complexity and particularly against the background of the already lengthy Inquiry”.

Mrs Justice Jefford ruled that formal hearings in the £360m case should be scheduled for October 2028 rather than April that year so that there is enough time for mediation between the groups to take place.

However, Justice Jefford stated that since personal injury claims have already been settled, it is now a commercial case, adding that “it is in all the parties’ interests that it is a dispute that does not reach a contested trial”.

She also pointed out that due to holidays, the delay means the estimated nine-month trial will only conclude around three months later than planned.

In February, RBKC brought the claim against seven firms and their associated companies over losses arising from the fire which killed 72 people eight years ago.

It has argued in court papers that the alleged failings of each company contributed to the spread of the fire.