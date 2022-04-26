RBKC had no humanitarian lead for disaster after senior officers branded themselves ‘too busy’, Grenfell inquiry hears

The council’s head emergency planner today said he was “gobsmacked” and “knocked for six” by the comments, which left the council without a manager to co-ordinate the response. He accepted the council was “ill-prepared” to respond to a disaster as a result.

The inquiry also heard RBKC had a third of the number of managers believed necessary to implement its emergency plan. A longstanding reliance on asking staff to volunteer for the roles undermined its ability to fill them.

The inquiry, which is investigating the chaotic response in the days after the fire in June 2017, previously heard that RBKC’s response “collapsed”, with bereaved relatives and survivors who had fled the tower abandoned without support or information.

David Kerry, the council’s former contingency – or emergency – planning manager, was giving evidence about why the council did not have a humanitarian assistance lead officer (HALO) at the time of the fire, something he accepted was a “significant deficiency”.

Mr Kerry, who held the contingency planning role between October 2005 and September 2019, had carried out an assessment of the council’s compliance with London-wide standards for emergency planning in 2016.

This revealed that there was no HALO at the council, a role that involves bringing together organisations such as the police and the voluntary sector to oversee the humanitarian response. It is usually filled by a director responsible for adult social care.

Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, asked Mr Kerry if he agreed that the HALO role was a “pivotal one” in the event of a significant emergency such as the Grenfell fire. Mr Kerry agreed.

He said he had “met with... the then executive directors of the departments that dealt with adult social care or with children’s services, and talked to them about this”.

“I’m afraid the response from them was less than satisfactory,” he said. “The response from one was, after we finished speaking, ‘But isn’t there somebody else who can do this, such as the British Red Cross’, and the response from the other was, ‘The chief executive needs to understand we are very, very busy as executive directors and it really is too much to ask us to take on these extra roles’.”

Mr Kerry identified the two directors as Jean Daintith and Anne Marie Carrie.

“To say that we were gobsmacked would be an understatement … we had a conversation for a while and got absolutely nowhere and that was the end of that meeting.

“But I’m afraid, at that point, that rather knocked us for six. I don’t think we ever recovered from that,” he said.

Mr Millett asked: “So cutting to the chase, does this mean that there was no effective HALO arrangement or operational capability or plan for a HALO arrangement at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire?”

Mr Kerry said “no”, adding, “We would have relied on the London framework … and mutual aid for that”.

“Is it fair to say that, leading up to June 2017, the absence of an operational HALO appointment was a significant deficiency in RBKC’s ability to deal with not just the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, but any serious emergency?” Mr Millett asked.

“I think I would agree with that statement, yes,” Mr Kerry said.