RBKC liable for the effects of Grenfell Tower fire on nine claimants, judge finds

The civil case was brought by law firm Bishop, Lloyd and Jackson (BLJ), which sued RBKC and Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) on behalf of 85 claimants.

RBKC owned Grenfell Tower and oversaw the refurbishment of the building, while KCTMO was in day-to-day control of the tower at the time of the fire, which killed 72 people in June 2017, including 18 children.

Senior master Barbara Fontaine handed down the judgement at the High Court last week on behalf of 53 of the 85 claimants involved.

In her judgement Ms Fontaine said: “In summary, for the BLJ group of claims, admissions of a duty of care and of breach of duty have been made in 53 claims and admission of causation of some loss or damage in nine of those 53 claims.”

The ruling follows an admission of a breach of duty by RBKC in ensuring the building was not defective and that some loss or damage was caused to each individual.

BLJ explained that the 53 individuals currently best fit the criteria under this admission, but the firm plans to submit additional medical evidence on behalf of the other claimants, as requested by RBKC.

This admission does not include any of the following causes of action: misfeasance in a public office and negligent misstatement.

The court has put a halt on legal proceedings so that individuals can settle their claims through an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process.

ADR provides a confidential and alternative method of tackling legal disputes that avoids the need for attending court, which Ms Fontaine acknowledged can be a traumatic process.