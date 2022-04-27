RBKC manager refused help from nearby borough despite telling colleagues Grenfell disaster was ‘bigger than any authority could manage’

David Kerry declined an offer of help from the City of London Corporation, a neighbouring authority, shortly after a meeting with Nicholas Holgate, the chief executive of RBKC at the time, in which Mr Kerry advised that RBKC needed mutual aid to deal with the situation.

Previously, the inquiry heard Mr Holgate had told colleagues that asking for mutual aid would look like “we can’t cope”. Mr Kerry accepted that this may have led to him declining the offer from the City of London.

The details emerged as Mr Kerry, emergency planning manager at the council between 2015 and 2019, gave his second day of evidence to the inquiry.

Yesterday, he recounted an “unpretty picture” in the lead-up to the fire, which included descriptions of emergency staff shortages, inadequate training, failure to record information about vulnerable people, a lack of a humanitarian response lead and being “ill-prepared” to deal with the disaster.

Today focused on the council’s response on the night of the fire and in the aftermath.

The inquiry previously heard evidence of chaotic scenes, lack of official staff on the ground, and survivors and the bereaved desperately searching for information, but in some instances being treated like “criminals” and refused entry to rest centres, which were “overwhelmed”.

Today the inquiry heard that it was at a meeting at 10am between council officers, managers and the chief executive that Mr Kerry told colleagues the the council needed help. However, at this point Mr Holgate advised that no mutual aid should be asked for.

In his emergency log, Mr Kerry said: “This incident is bigger than any one local authority in London can manage and consideration should be given to asking for mutual aid for the BECC [borough emergency control centre].”

Richard Millett QC, the lead counsel to the inquiry, asked: “What led you to form that view and to give that advice at that stage?”

Mr Kerry answered: “The clear understanding that we didn’t have sufficient BECC staff to maintain three BECCs 24/7 for what was going to be an extended period and that there would be a need to use mutual aid.”

He said he believed that none of the 33 boroughs could have dealt with the situation on their own.

“What was clear to me at that particular point was, ‘This is massive and it’s appalling and we don’t have the resources to deal with this.’

“Nobody would have had and that is exactly why we had mutual aid arrangements in London...”

Asked if he formed the impression that Mr Holgate was “reluctant” to seek mutual aid, Mr Kerry said he could not remember.