RBKC releases £100m from pension fund for temporary accommodation purchase

Under the scheme, which the west London borough believes is the first of its kind in the UK, the council intends to lease and manage purchased properties to provide safe, stable and affordable homes.

Like most local authorities, RKBC is also urgently trying to find ways to reduce its reliance on unsuitable and expensive private-sector temporary accommodation, including hotels and B&Bs. Westminster City Council recently announced a £235m deal to buy 350 homes from A2Dominion to use as temporary accommodation.

RBKC said its project, to be discussed by its leadership team committee on 4 June, would operate at zero cost to taxpayers since rental income is intended to cover both payments to the pension fund and ongoing management and maintenance costs.