RBKC replaces 98% of fire doors in high-risk buildings in progress update on Grenfell Inquiry’s Phase One report

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has revealed it has almost completed a huge drive to replace fire doors in high-rise buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy #UKhousing

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry is due to publish its Phase Two report on 4 Septembe r, which will lay out its findings on the causes of the fire that killed 72 people.

A further 1,410 fire doors will be replaced in lower-risk buildings this year, it added, as works continue to improve the safety of residents after the 2017 blaze.

In a progress update, the west London local authority said it was 98% of the way through the programme to install more than 3,000 new doors.

Elizabeth Campbell, leader of RBKC, said this long-awaited document would be “hugely significant for our communities” and promised the council would treat it as a “lasting legacy” from the fire.

She also committed to a “credible, honest and community-led” response to the forthcoming recommendations.

The council has also carried out a comprehensive fire risk appraisal programme for external walls on high-risk buildings.

Information on the composition of all the local authority’s buildings that require fire risk assessments has been sent to the London Fire Brigade.

The council has also written to all residents to offer person-centred fire risk assessments (PCFRAs), with all vulnerable residents identified during this process offered a personal emergency evacuation plan (PEEP). As of last month, 748 PCFRAs had been completed and 362 PEEPs issued.

Secure information boxes (SIBs) have been installed on all residential buildings over 11m, going further than the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s Phase One recommendation of adding them to buildings of 18m and taller.