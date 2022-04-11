RBKC sought to ‘instil fear’ about Grenfell survivors as its response to fire ‘collapsed’, inquiry hears

“This was extremely frustrating because I could see that pan-London support and co-ordination was urgently needed. To this day I still don’t really, really understand why RBKC were apparently so unwilling to ask for help,” he quoted the mayor as saying.

Mr Khan also read from a statement from Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, who said that RBKC’s failure to accept outside help meant that “no one else could step in and take charge of the situation”.

“Why on earth, we say, was Mr Holgate apparently so reluctant, unable to accept help? And why did he fail to appreciate the scale of the disaster?” said Imran Khan QC, appearing for another group of survivors. He noted that “petty party politics took priority over the lives of our clients”.

Mr Holgate was also said to have been “reluctant to take housing assistance from Labour councils” as it sought accommodation for those who had fled the tower.

Instead, he became ‘gold commander’, with RBKC in charge of the response, despite having “no experience to manage a significant emergency” and “apparently minimal training”. LLAG did not take over until 2pm on 16 June – two days after the fire.

Mr Holgate is reported to have said: “That looks like we can’t cope.”

Despite this, when it was offered the opportunity to hand over control of the developing crisis to the pan-London ‘London Local Authority Gold’ (LLAG) at 7.44am on the morning of the fire, it declined.

RBKC was said to have been one of a number of London local authorities that took a ‘de minimis’ approach to its preparation for disaster management, with little training or experience for senior staff in this area.

The council was also said to have seen itself as an “undeserved suspect and victim”, and was focused on managing its reputation, seeking “political support” from other London boroughs on the day of the fire.

Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), the body responsible for the housing management of the tower, meanwhile was said to have been planning to “commission a PR firm to put its message out” regarding the compliance of the refurbishment at 11am on 14 June, with the tower still burning.

Central government did not intervene, with Melanie Dawes, permanent secretary at DCLG, describing council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown as “a safe pair of hands who runs a tight and steady ship”.

She believed Mr Holgate would make a good gold commander because he had previously worked for the Treasury and the department had “a very good relationship” with him.

Mr Friedman said that DCLG and RBKC were “two compromised state entities mutually accommodating one another” and that “their leading on recovery was unacceptable”.

There was no prime minister-chaired COBRA meeting to take control of the situation, with a central government document asserting that the fire was “clearly… being managed extremely well by local responders”.

However, by 17 June senior civil servant Mark Sedwill warned Ms Dawes that the council was “completely out of their depth” and said if the government did not take exceptional measures “this will become our New Orleans”.

The chaos was such that Belushi’s bar in Shepherd’s Bush was initially designated as the official rest centre despite it being a bus ride away from the tower.

As a result, without a “pre-planned and structured approach”, residents displaced from the tower and the estate were said to have “suffered a torrid pillar-to-post experience that was physically harsh as much as deeply insecure”.

The Westway Sports Centre, near the tower, became a key ‘rest centre’ for those who had fled, but was described as “overwhelming” in terms of “noise and movement” and “chaotic” with “no leadership or any organisation”.

Mr Khan read an email from Jo Farrar, the director general for local government at DCLG, who visited the centre on 17 June.

She said that she was aware what a “well-managed and properly co-ordinated relief effort should look like” and that this “did not appear to be either”, with “a notable absence of senior RBKC officers”

One bereaved family member, searching for his relatives was said to have entered a local bar and grill, where he found “smoke inhalation victims shaking with trauma and shock”.

Mr Friedman said that “a vast number of distressed people, some crying, some numb, many in states of high anxiety” were moved from centre to centre, with no official responders present.

With the limited rest centres overwhelmed by those who had fled the tower, friends and relatives who were desperately searching for loved ones were left with nowhere to go.

People were turned away from the rest centres because they could not provide identification, which had been destroyed in the fire, or because they were not listed on out-of-date tenancy registers.

With no pre-existing emergency housing plan, accommodation was found for survivors in hotels, with many suffering profound anxiety when housed on upper floors. Others were placed in “unsuitable overcrowded conditions” or left without support for disorientated relatives with conditions such as dementia.