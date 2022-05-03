RBKC staff were ‘rabbits in headlights’ due to lack of structure in Grenfell response, inquiry hears

Sue Redmond, interim executive director of adult social care and public health at the council, told the inquiry that she was asked to take on the “pivotal” role of humanitarian assistance lead officer (HALO) only after the fire at Grenfell Tower had started.

The inquiry heard today how the emergency response left some survivors feeling angry, suicidal and abandoned in the days after the blaze.

Ms Redmond’s evidence echoed similar testimony from bereaved, survivors and council officers over the past few weeks who recalled how poor leadership impacted the response.

She said she did not think she was the right person for the HALO role as she did not have the training, contacts or connection with the local community to provide the necessary “empathetic” response needed, but “wanted to do something” despite a lack of assistance.

Ms Redmond was only brought into the council to “hold the fort” in April 2017 until a permanent director could be found, and left in October the same year. The position was part of a tri-borough arrangement between RBKC, Hammersmith & Fulham and Westminster to help save money, while sharing resources and best practice.

Ms Redmond said: “I did question whether I was the right person for the [HALO] role as I was relatively new to the borough and did not know too many people, nor [did I] have all the contact details of those both internally within RBKC and external agencies that could provide assistance.”