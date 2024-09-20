RBKC to discuss wider Grenfell failures with bereaved, survivors and residents ahead of full inquiry response

RBKC to discuss its wider Grenfell failures with bereaved, survivors and residents ahead of full response to inquiry findings #ukhousing

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s final report, published earlier this month, heavily criticised the council for its weak oversight of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which managed its social housing stock.

RBKC will now hold two public drop-in sessions with senior officers, the first of which was last night, and two facilitated discussions as part of this process. Its formal response is due in November.

The issues were discussed at RBKC’s overview and scrutiny committee on 18 September, as the authority works on a full response to the findings of the inquiry, which it says must be a “vehicle for lasting change across the council”.

It also slammed RBKC’s building control function for not adequately scrutinising designs or material choices for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, and highlighted the authority’s “indecisive and piecemeal” response to the catastrophic 2017 fire that killed 72 residents of the block.

In the report to RBKC’s overview and scrutiny committee this week, officers drew on the inquiry’s specific findings to produce a list of broader themes that it said provide an “early assessment” of areas its management and culture must improve.

These include the “breakdown of relationships” between the council and communities it serves, poor decision-making, a lack of curiosity and scrutiny, ineffective management and “indifference towards and neglect of safety”.

The council’s report said the list is not exhaustive but should provide “initial suggestions for further discussion, debate and challenge” from elected members, bereaved and survivors, and residents.

“[The inquiry] holds the TMO and, by extension, RBKC responsible for a failure to listen to residents, to treat them with courtesy and respect and to address serious flaws in the relationship with residents,” the document said.

“An essential part of our response must therefore be to invite open dialogue about the report with our communities, embracing their challenge, scrutiny and ideas.”