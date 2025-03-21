RBKC’s new £400m housing strategy promises to learn from Grenfell tragedy

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The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) is consulting on a £400m, five-year housing strategy, the “backbone” of which is based on learnings from the Grenfell Tower disaster.
The west London borough has set three priorities, including providing safe and decent homes, diversifying housing supply, and delivering exemplary housing and landlord services between 2025 to 2030.
RBKC said its proposals focus “on listening to and involving residents to deliver an exemplary housing and landlord service, while providing safe housing that meets the Decent Homes Standard”.
The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, which previously managed the council’s homes, was criticised by the Grenfell Inquiry for “chronic and systemic failings” in fire safety management, as well as a “toxic” relationship with the tower’s residents, who came to regard it as an “uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them”.
A follow-up report to RBKC’s overview and scrutiny committee in September 2024, ahead of a series of public meetings to discuss the inquiry findings, also found there had been a “breakdown of relationships” between the local authority and the communities it serves.
“While some residents feel the council has changed since 2017, some do not feel [it] has changed enough or feel that change has been too slow,” the new draft strategy said.
“They want to be listened to and treated with respect, dignity and humanity, regardless of their background.”
RBKC said in a statement that feedback from “thousands of bereaved, survivors and residents about their experiences of accessing the borough’s services and living in its homes has shaped the draft strategy”, which is open for consultation until Tuesday 13 May.
Improving residents’ experience of accessing services is one of the main points outlined in the council’s plans for becoming an “exemplary” landlord.
“We will drive a positive change of culture within our housing services, learn from complaints and invest in the quality of our housing teams,” the new draft strategy outlined.
It added that RBKC will involve a more diverse range of residents in its work and “better understand the lived realities of receiving housing services”, including through co-design, co-production and decision-making.
Sof McVeigh, lead member for housing management, housing safety and new homes at RBKC, said: “The learnings from Grenfell underpin and inspire everything we want to achieve, and I want to thank all of the bereaved, survivors and residents for their invaluable feedback.
“We will use what you have told us to develop an excellent housing service that is a fitting legacy to the tragedy.”
Around improving housing supply options, the council said it is “making progress” around delivering its first homes in a generation, including the 32-home Acklam Road scheme.
In all, RBKC is expected to deliver 600 new homes through its programme, 50% of which will be for social rent.
The borough will explore ways to maximise outside investment in new affordable housing, including working with private-sector organisations and institutions such as pension funds. Like many other local authorities, it is also buying back homes on its estates previously sold under the Right to Buy.
RBKC will also focus on delivering specialist accommodation for older and vulnerable residents, working with landlords and other organisations to develop additional rented tenures, and support residents to achieve aspirations around homeownership.
Currently, there are 2,100 RBKC households in temporary accommodation.
“A safe, settled home is a foundation from which people can achieve their ambitions, and this strategy is focused on unlocking that potential for as many residents as possible,” Ms McVeigh said.
“The demand for homes has never been higher, so we will be looking at new forms of housing, particularly to help residents escape the misery of homelessness and temporary accommodation.”
On improving its existing stock, the council said it would “prioritise investment in our business plan to achieve and maintain 100% decency in our housing stock”.
The new strategy reiterates RBKC’s pledge to outlaw all products and contractors implicated in the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people died, and to maintain a complete ban on combustible materials in the external walls of council buildings regardless of height.
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