RBKC’s new £400m housing strategy promises to learn from Grenfell tragedy

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is consulting on a £400m, five-year housing strategy, the “backbone” of which is based on learnings from Grenfell UKhousing

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, which previously managed the council’s homes, was criticised by the Grenfell Inquiry for “chronic and systemic failings” in fire safety management, as well as a “toxic” relationship with the tower’s residents, who came to regard it as an “uncaring and bullying overlord that belittled and marginalised them”.

RBKC said its proposals focus “on listening to and involving residents to deliver an exemplary housing and landlord service, while providing safe housing that meets the Decent Homes Standard”.

The west London borough has set three priorities, including providing safe and decent homes, diversifying housing supply, and delivering exemplary housing and landlord services between 2025 to 2030.

A follow-up report to RBKC’s overview and scrutiny committee in September 2024, ahead of a series of public meetings to discuss the inquiry findings, also found there had been a “breakdown of relationships” between the local authority and the communities it serves.

“While some residents feel the council has changed since 2017, some do not feel [it] has changed enough or feel that change has been too slow,” the new draft strategy said.

“They want to be listened to and treated with respect, dignity and humanity, regardless of their background.”

RBKC said in a statement that feedback from “thousands of bereaved, survivors and residents about their experiences of accessing the borough’s services and living in its homes has shaped the draft strategy”, which is open for consultation until Tuesday 13 May.

Improving residents’ experience of accessing services is one of the main points outlined in the council’s plans for becoming an “exemplary” landlord.

“We will drive a positive change of culture within our housing services, learn from complaints and invest in the quality of our housing teams,” the new draft strategy outlined.

It added that RBKC will involve a more diverse range of residents in its work and “better understand the lived realities of receiving housing services”, including through co-design, co-production and decision-making.