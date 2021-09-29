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Reactions to Surviving Squalor, #ScottishHousingDay, and a shark – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

Insight29.09.21by Jess Mccabe

Inside Housing’s regular diary brings you some of what the housing sector has been talking about on Twitter

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LinkedIn IHReactions to Surviving Squalor, #ScottishHousingDay, and a shark – @insidehousing looks at what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month
LinkedIn IHThis month’s @insidehousing Twitter round-up includes: @alexandramgib, @JulieNicholas_, @ACampbellCIHCM, @LouKirk78, @MikeOwen2390, @Alison_Inman, @BpicNetwork, @BorisJWorrall, and more

  • ITV’s coverage of problems in social housing continued with the Surviving Squalor documentary (above). On Twitter, responses from the sector were of shock. @alexandramgib – Alexandra Gibson, policy officer at the Chartered Institute of Housing – summed up the mood: “My God, I think we need to inject some humanity into our leadership. How can anyone turn a blind eye to this suffering?”
    @JulieNicholas_ said: “I am 2 minutes in & ashamed. This is UK #SocialHousing in 2021. Leaks are being ignored by landlords. Mould is all over the walls. People are living in wet apartments.”

  • #ScottishHousingDay was a success this year, with the sector’s feeds crammed with posts on housing and the climate crisis, 2021’s chosen focus. @ACampbellCIHCM – Ashley Campbell, policy manager at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland – tweeted “my twitter feed has turned green”, a reference to the green heart logo for the day. While many landlords chimed in with links to their projects to cut emissions in new or existing homes, @robertleslie69 said: “Having spent most of #ScottishHousingDay engaged with folk over a Scottish Government policy change cutting funding for oil and LPG heating, threatening deeper fuel poverty for off-gas areas, it’s clear much learning is needed to ensure decarbonisation of housing is fair for all.”

@LouKirk78 – Louise McNeilage, tenant and community engagement facilitator at the Scottish Borders Housing Association – posted a photo (above) of her cat Lola participating in #ScottishHousingDay

 

Spotlight on ministers

Spotlight on ministers

Just before losing the job of housing secretary, Robert Jenrick caused consternation on Welsh housing Twitter. Mr Jenrick reportedly said the focus of the department only on England (housing is a devolved area of policy) was merely “historic”, and instead they “very much see ourselves as UK-wide”.

@MikeOwen2390 – Mike Owen, former chief executive of Merthyr Valleys Homes – shot back: “When housing policy in England is a complete mess it takes a breathtaking level of arrogance to propose an expansion of English hegemony over housing in Wales.”

But within a news cycle, this was old news: exit @RobertJenrick, enter @michaelgove. A quick search suggests Mr Gove mentioned housing twice on Twitter, both times in 2019 during his bid to take over the leadership of the Tory party. This column will be keeping an eagle eye on his feed for more mentions, now that housing has become his domain.

  • The Housing 2021 conference took place in Manchester this month. For many, it was the biggest in-person event they’d attended since the start of the pandemic. Many celebrated the experience. “Loved being in Manchester and seeing so many people I have missed,” said @Catherine_BHG – Catherine Little, Broadland’s executive housing director. “Feared I had lost my nerve, so glad I made the effort to go,” tweeted former CIH president @Alison_Inman.

  • On reports in The Telegraph that the massive Nine Elms development in Battersea, London, could have an occupation rate as low as 25-30%,
    @tcmurray – Christine Murray, editor of The Developer – tweeted: “Could we breathe new life into Nine Elms with the return of squatters’ rights?”

Who to follow

@BpicNetwork – a network for Black and ethnic minority construction professionals

@InsulateLove – the Twitter presence of the Insulate Britain activists, who brought the M25 to a standstill this month to call for insulation to be installed in British homes

Rooftop chief executive @BorisJWorrall shared a photo of him posing with his new shark, purpose not reported

Asset managementClimate changeHousing ManagementPeopleScotland
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