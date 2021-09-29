Reactions to Surviving Squalor, #ScottishHousingDay, and a shark – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

Just before losing the job of housing secretary, Robert Jenrick caused consternation on Welsh housing Twitter. Mr Jenrick reportedly said the focus of the department only on England (housing is a devolved area of policy) was merely “historic”, and instead they “very much see ourselves as UK-wide”.

@MikeOwen2390 – Mike Owen, former chief executive of Merthyr Valleys Homes – shot back: “When housing policy in England is a complete mess it takes a breathtaking level of arrogance to propose an expansion of English hegemony over housing in Wales.”

But within a news cycle, this was old news: exit @RobertJenrick, enter @michaelgove. A quick search suggests Mr Gove mentioned housing twice on Twitter, both times in 2019 during his bid to take over the leadership of the Tory party. This column will be keeping an eagle eye on his feed for more mentions, now that housing has become his domain.