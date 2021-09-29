Reactions to Surviving Squalor, #ScottishHousingDay, and a shark – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

Inside Housing’s regular diary brings you some of what the housing sector has been talking about on Twitter
ITV’s coverage of problems in social housing continued with the Surviving Squalor documentary (above). On Twitter, responses from the sector were of shock. @alexandramgib – Alexandra Gibson, policy officer at the Chartered Institute of Housing – summed up the mood: “My God, I think we need to inject some humanity into our leadership. How can anyone turn a blind eye to this suffering?”
@JulieNicholas_ said: “I am 2 minutes in & ashamed. This is UK #SocialHousing in 2021. Leaks are being ignored by landlords. Mould is all over the walls. People are living in wet apartments.”
Watching #SurvivingSqualor.— Julie Nicholas (@JulieNicholas_) September 13, 2021
I am 2 minutes in & ashamed.
This is UK #SocialHousing in 2021. Leaks are being ignored by landlords. Mould is all over the walls. People are living in wet apartments. pic.twitter.com/tUBEPdWz1v
My lovely Lola #cat says 'I hope everyone has had a great #ScottisgHousingDay and remember to keep doing your bit to help tackle the #ClimateEmergency". @scothousingday @ScotBordersHA pic.twitter.com/GIDutDzcOl— Louise McNeilage (@LouKirk78) September 15, 2021
@LouKirk78 – Louise McNeilage, tenant and community engagement facilitator at the Scottish Borders Housing Association – posted a photo (above) of her cat Lola participating in #ScottishHousingDay
Just before losing the job of housing secretary, Robert Jenrick caused consternation on Welsh housing Twitter. Mr Jenrick reportedly said the focus of the department only on England (housing is a devolved area of policy) was merely “historic”, and instead they “very much see ourselves as UK-wide”.
@MikeOwen2390 – Mike Owen, former chief executive of Merthyr Valleys Homes – shot back: “When housing policy in England is a complete mess it takes a breathtaking level of arrogance to propose an expansion of English hegemony over housing in Wales.”
But within a news cycle, this was old news: exit @RobertJenrick, enter @michaelgove. A quick search suggests Mr Gove mentioned housing twice on Twitter, both times in 2019 during his bid to take over the leadership of the Tory party. This column will be keeping an eagle eye on his feed for more mentions, now that housing has become his domain.
On reports in The Telegraph that the massive Nine Elms development in Battersea, London, could have an occupation rate as low as 25-30%,
@tcmurray – Christine Murray, editor of The Developer – tweeted: “Could we breathe new life into Nine Elms with the return of squatters’ rights?”
@BpicNetwork – a network for Black and ethnic minority construction professionals
@InsulateLove – the Twitter presence of the Insulate Britain activists, who brought the M25 to a standstill this month to call for insulation to be installed in British homes
It’s arrived... pic.twitter.com/skI6TKPW39
It’s arrived... pic.twitter.com/skI6TKPW39— Boris Worrall (@BorisJWorrall) September 13, 2021
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