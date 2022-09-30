Real estate giant appoints affordable housing chief

Jack Burnham will join Octopus Real Estate from Hertfordshire-based landlord Thrive Homes.

Mr Burnham had spent five years with the association as its executive director of growth and regeneration.

Octopus praised Mr Burnham for overseeing Thrive’s growth programme, which had delivered a forward development pipeline of more than 1,000 plots.

Mr Burnham has also previously worked for the Greater London Authority, as well as in a number of senior partnerships roles at two house builders.