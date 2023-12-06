Real estate giant secures first capital raise with £50m from London LGPS pool

Octopus Investments, part of Octopus Group, said the initial capital will enable more than 500 affordable homes to be built across the UK for families and older people.

The deal was achieved with capital from the LGPS investment pool called London CIV.

The fund provides co-investment opportunities for local authorities, local government pension schemes and other investors.

Octopus said its overall target for the fund is to help the delivery of 5,000 homes over the next few years.

This target seems to have increased from February this year, when the firm’s head of affordable housing told Inside Housing that Octopus Investments “aspires to build and own at least 3,000 homes over the next few years”.