Real estate group led by former Guinness director to invest £1bn into rent-to-buy homes

Affordable Homes to Own (AHTO) and Citi UK, part of American banking colossus Citigroup, will invest the money over the next three to five years, with the aim of acquiring 4,000 homes across London and other regional cities.

The new homes will be let to residents under the intermediate rent-to-buy product, which allows residents to live under affordable intermediate rent levels before being given the opportunity to buy the homes at a discounted rate.

AHTO, which was founded last year and is supported by a network of investors, says it will act as a conduit for long-term institutional capital to get involved in the affordable housing sector. It will be led by Linda Robinson, former development director at 66,000-home association The Guinness Partnership.

CitiUK will act as a structuring advisor for AHTO and will arrange the finance from investors.