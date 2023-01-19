Real estate investor outlines £300m affordable housing strategy

Octopus Investments, part of Octopus Group, said the strategy’s key mission is to deliver more affordable homes amid the ongoing housing crisis, alongside sustainability and energy-efficiency goals.

The firm, which has more than £3.4bn in assets, announced in May that it had acquired register provider Rex Housing, which will allow it to operate a new direct let model alongside housing associations.

In the same month, it revealed that it was in advanced talks with a number of housing associations over potential partnerships to develop affordable homes across the country.

Octopus said this acquisition will ensure the plans are subject to appropriate regulatory oversight and enable the company to draw on grant funding, where appropriate, to support the delivery of new homes.