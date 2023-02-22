Real estate investor will target 3,000 homes ‘over next few years’, says affordable housing boss

Mr Burnham said discussions with landlords about potential partnerships were still continuing, but Octopus was predominately looking at new stock because it wanted to set a high bar for standards and energy efficiency.

On other areas for partnership working, particularly in asset management, he said: “We are open to retrofit opportunities and we’ve been speaking to housing associations about this, as there’s definitely a gap in the market.”

On tenures, Mr Burnham confirmed that “we’re looking for the majority of everything we do to be affordable or social rent”, alongside “maybe 20% to 30% being shared ownership”.

He added: “It’s not our core tenure, but we see it as meeting a need on certain schemes.”

Providers are facing difficult spending decisions as they grapple with fire safety and decarbonisation costs, plus damp and mould. At the same time, supply chain pressures and inflation are affecting development pipelines.

In response, Mr Burnham said: “That’s exactly what we’re trying – to sign up these strategic partnerships with housing associations that are maybe facing challenges with increased debt rates and investment in their own stock. So rather than having to slow down development, you can work with us and use some of our equity to fill the gap.”

Octopus will also focus on older-people’s affordable housing. It has some expertise in this area through various investment funds.