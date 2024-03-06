Rebranded landlord in Northern Ireland outlines £150m spending plans

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A rebranded social landlord in Northern Ireland has set out plans to spend £150m on new homes, as well as upgrade existing stock and services.
Woven, which was until this month known as Habinteg Housing Association (Ulster), said it would invest the cash over the next five years to tackle the housing shortage in the region.
The landlord currently provides more than 2,500 homes, including supported, sheltered and general needs housing.
The latest investment will help the association address a rising waiting list by improving the quality of existing homes and services, as well as building new developments.
Neil McIvor, chair at Woven, said: “We’re committed to playing our part in helping to meet the unmet housing need across Northern Ireland. Over the next five years, we aim to strengthen this commitment and provide more housing solutions across the region.”
The £150m includes grant funding from the Department for Communities.
Mr McIver added: “It enables us to invest in our homes and services and keep a stream of developments in the pipeline.
“It ensures that we can provide a range of housing solutions in each area to meet the needs of the widest possible range of tenants and create diverse environments to help communities thrive.”
Recent investments by Woven include £23.6m on the Beechmount Village development in Strabane and £7.6m across West Belfast, together providing more than 200 homes.
New Northern Ireland communities minister Gordon Lyons recently said he would have a strategic focus on “big issues like housing” so that people “can have access to safe, warm and affordable homes”.
Speaking to Inside Housing last month, Carol McTaggart, chief executive Clanmil Housing, said association has no plans to curb its development pipeline, despite the challenges facing the housing sector in Northern Ireland.
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