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Recently formed Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has entered a strategic investment partnership with house builder The Hill Group.
The landlord’s new coming-together with the house builder will be called Sovereign Hill Partnership LLP (SHP), and will be focused on regenerating urban brownfield sites, in an equal 50:50 limited liability partnership.
SNG, which has plans to build 25,000 homes over the next 10 years and a long-term £8.6bn investment programme to met its net zero goals, said the collaboration will be “key to delivering on these ambitions” and is a “major step in bringing together the necessary capacity, capability and co-investment”.
The first focus for the partnership will be the communities of Buckskin and South Ham, located to the west of Basingstoke town centre in the South of England.
Tom Titherington, chief investment and development officer at SNG, said: “This partnership aligns with our bold ambition to build good-quality, well-designed homes in sustainable communities for our customers whilst embedding our future vision towards net zero.
“It will significantly augment our strategic asset management strategy, and the partnership will provide the capacity needed to deliver quality homes for our current and future customers using our sector-leading Homes and Place Standard.”
Andy Hill, chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “We are delighted to be entering into this long-term strategic partnership with Sovereign Network Group and advancing with our plans to improve the lives of a great many people through a programme of high-quality regeneration.
“The coming-together of Hill and Sovereign Network Group represents the start of an exciting period for their customers as we begin to collaborate on the delivery of sustainable new homes and high-quality places, which local communities can enjoy for many years to come.”
SNG announced a similar partnership last month, this time with charity Shelter, to work on an initiative that aims to prevent avoidable evictions and support tenants to re-engage with their landlords.
SNG announced its formation, also in October, following a huge merger between two Southern landlords: 61,000-home Sovereign and 21,000-home Network Homes.
The new organisation is part of the G15 group of London’s largest landlords. It manages more than 82,000 homes and has 210,000 customers across London, Hertfordshire and the South of England.
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