The landlord’s new coming-together with the house builder will be called Sovereign Hill Partnership LLP (SHP), and will be focused on regenerating urban brownfield sites, in an equal 50:50 limited liability partnership.

SNG, which has plans to build 25,000 homes over the next 10 years and a long-term £8.6bn investment programme to met its net zero goals, said the collaboration will be “key to delivering on these ambitions” and is a “major step in bringing together the necessary capacity, capability and co-investment”.