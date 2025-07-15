Recently merged landlord posts annual net surplus of £34m

Amplius was formed through a merger between Longhurst Group and Grand Union Housing Group. The process, first announced in July 2024, concluded in December, with the combined entity now owning and managing nearly 39,500 homes.

Its accounts are based on pro forma assumptions of the housing association’s combined results for the previous year.

According to these, Amplius’ net surplus increased by 176.9% year on year, which it said was due to in part to “merger-related efficiencies” beginning to be realised and minimal increases in operating costs aside from those linked to the merger.