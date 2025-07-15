Recently merged landlord posts annual net surplus of £34m

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Amplius has reported an annual net surplus of £34m for the year to 31 March 2025, in the newly created landlord’s first set of annual results.
Amplius was formed through a merger between Longhurst Group and Grand Union Housing Group. The process, first announced in July 2024, concluded in December, with the combined entity now owning and managing nearly 39,500 homes.
Its accounts are based on pro forma assumptions of the housing association’s combined results for the previous year.
According to these, Amplius’ net surplus increased by 176.9% year on year, which it said was due to in part to “merger-related efficiencies” beginning to be realised and minimal increases in operating costs aside from those linked to the merger.
Turnover grew from £267m to £297m as a result of “inflation-linked rent uplifts, new homes brought into management and strong property sales performance”.
This included the sale of 398 shared ownership homes. Amplius also reported a surplus of £11m generated by staircasing and asset disposals.
In total, the Milton Keynes-based landlord handed over 896 new homes and has more than 2,300 homes in its pipeline.
Its operating margin for social housing lettings improved from 20% to 27%, while its EBITDA MRI (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, major repairs included) interest cover rose from 118% to 135%.
“The operating margin has also been supported by favourable adjustments arising from the harmonisation of accounting policies, particularly in relation to bad debts and depreciation,” the association said.
Amplius’ interest payable rose by £1m to £48m due to new drawdowns of variable rate debt to fund development and investment in existing stock.
It also reported that demand for responsive repairs remained “high”, with costs rising 6% to £35m. This increase was “offset by reduced void and planned maintenance spend”, the landlord said.
Though investment in its major works programme increased from £35m to £40m, Amplius said this fell short of its targets “due to programme delays and customer refusals”.
Shortly before the merger concluded last year, Grand Union was downgraded by the Regulator of Social Housing to V2 for financial viability due to pressure from increased costs for services, including repairs and maintenance.
“Increasing costs mean that Grand Union is unable to cover interest costs from core activity in the short term and therefore its capacity to withstand downside risks is reduced,” the English regulator said.
The landlord also ramped up its decarbonisation spending, which leapt from £5m to £16m in 2024-25.
Looking ahead, Amplius said its “post-merger integration plans are now well progressed”. It is aiming to finish integrating its finance and HR systems by October 2025 and integrate staff teams by the end of December 2025.
The landlord recently promoted Yasmin Holley to the role of chief finance director. Previously Ms Holley was director of financial reporting and accounting.
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