Stonewater, which completed its takeover of Mount Green Housing Association in February, has agreed to the new revolving credit facilities (RCFs) which will run for five to 10 years.

The cash is being provided by existing funders Barclays, NatWest and Nationwide, as well as new partners ABN AMRO and HSBC.

Through these deals, Stonewater believes it has “optimised its financial covenant package with both new and existing funding, unlocking financial flexibility, bolstering liquidity and enhancing borrowing capability”.